The Slovak Peter Sagan three-time champion World on the road, will undergo heart surgery due to abnormal tachycardia suffered last Sunday during the cross-country event held in Chelva (Spain).

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, The Slovak perceived an abnormal heart rate that reached more than 200 beats per minute.

After having undergone several examinations in Italy to discover the causes of these anomalies, it turned out that the cyclist wearing the team's jersey Specialized Factory Racing had suffered episodes of tachycardia, abnormal increase in heart rate).

The three-time champion of World He will undergo heart surgery this Friday in the hospital's cardiology service Torrette of Ancona (Italy).

The operation should not have serious consequences for the continuation of the Peter Sagan and, in particular, for your search for a place for the mountain bike test of the Paris Olympic Games.

According to the doctors who treat Sagan, “The Bug” could return to competition quickly, since many professional cyclists have already undergone similar operations and have returned to competition without problems.

Therefore, his situation and objectives are not in question, although his participation in the test is cancelled. Banyoles MTB this weekend. You could return on March 16 and 17 in Marseilles.

With information from EFE.

