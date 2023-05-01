The indiscretion that would see an Arab consortium led by the Italian intermediary Raffaello Follieri was greeted by the presidency with amazement
A clear will. That of making Roma great and continuing to carry out an investment that has already exceeded 800 million euros. For the Friedkin family, the one linked to the Giallorossi club has never been a simple financial transaction, aimed at obtaining an easy profit after a short time. In fact, the Texans intend to make the team placed in José Mourinho’s hands the manifesto of their way of working, continuing to inject resources and – above all – living in close daily contact with the managers chosen to develop the project. Also for this reason, at the moment, Dan and Ryan Friedkin are not considering giving up the leadership of the club nor have they ever entered into negotiations to sell the majority stake in the Giallorossi company. It is therefore not surprising if from Trigoria the indiscretion that would see an Arab consortium led by the Italian intermediary Raffaello Follieri interested in taking over Roma is not confirmed, and was indeed welcomed by the presidency with amazement. The intention of the Romanist leaders remains to continue to increase the international dimension of Rome, tying themselves even more to the social fabric of the city: primarily through the project for the new stadium that should be built in the Pietralata district, but also thanks to the daily report cultivated with the Capitoline administration.
Since their arrival in Italy in the summer of 2020, the Friedkin family has constantly supported the development of Roma by injecting important resources on a monthly basis. Up until the time of the exit from the Stock Exchange – last September – more than 700 million were invested by American ownership, a commitment that has continued up to today and everything suggests anything except the will to suddenly abandon a ship steered with excellent results and efforts remarkable. In addition, after having entrusted the sports management to a manager, Tiago Pinto, chosen directly by the presidency and having entrusted the commercial management of the club to an NBA world veteran such as Michael Wandell, a few days ago the Friedkins have identified another very high profile international marketability. The Greek Lina Souloukou has been appointed as the new CEO & General Manager: she is a trusted figure of President Dan, who came into contact with the manager during the numerous ECA meetings attended by Friedkin senior. A strategic move that foreshadows important new developments for the Romanist future, without imminent changes at the helm.
