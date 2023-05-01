A clear will. That of making Roma great and continuing to carry out an investment that has already exceeded 800 million euros. For the Friedkin family, the one linked to the Giallorossi club has never been a simple financial transaction, aimed at obtaining an easy profit after a short time. In fact, the Texans intend to make the team placed in José Mourinho’s hands the manifesto of their way of working, continuing to inject resources and – above all – living in close daily contact with the managers chosen to develop the project. Also for this reason, at the moment, Dan and Ryan Friedkin are not considering giving up the leadership of the club nor have they ever entered into negotiations to sell the majority stake in the Giallorossi company. It is therefore not surprising if from Trigoria the indiscretion that would see an Arab consortium led by the Italian intermediary Raffaello Follieri interested in taking over Roma is not confirmed, and was indeed welcomed by the presidency with amazement. The intention of the Romanist leaders remains to continue to increase the international dimension of Rome, tying themselves even more to the social fabric of the city: primarily through the project for the new stadium that should be built in the Pietralata district, but also thanks to the daily report cultivated with the Capitoline administration.