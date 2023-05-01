Chivas de Guadalajara qualified for the league directly for the first time since the playoffs returned to Liga MX. The Sacred Flock got 34 points and whenever they have added this amount of points they have reached the final. The fans of the rojiblanco club are satisfied with the work that Veljko Paunovic has done and dream of his thirteenth league title.
The Serbian coach is already planning how he will face the league and stated that he will meet with coaches who led Chivas in past processes, such as Matías Almeyda, to prepare for the quarterfinals.
In this context, Paunovic would have an ace up his sleeve to face the big party of Mexican soccer. The Serbian has Claudio Arzeno in his coaching staff. The former Argentine soccer player knows the Liga MX thoroughly and could be a key piece for the Herd to advance to the final.
Arzeno was an assistant to Diego Alonso in Pachuca. In this journey, both won the 2016 Clausura tournament title. He also accompanied the Uruguayan strategist on his adventure through MLS Monterrey and Inter Miami.
The league is a very short tournament, so it is important that the qualified teams are fully focused and have elements of experience both on the bench and on the pitch.
Although it is true that Paunovic is just living his first tournament in the MX League, Arzeno, as his assistant, will be in charge of helping him reduce the learning curve in these instances.
