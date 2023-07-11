Enjoying an excellent WiFi connection has become a necessity for most people, this is because mobile phones, computers, smart tv and other devices require a constant connection to the network.

Unfortunately, this is not always possible due to attempted effects to the broadband connection from our home. Telmexone of the leaders in telecommunications, has revealed some of the tricks to stop having this interference and enjoy the best browsing experience.

These Telmex tips can be applied when we notice common connection problems, such as signal deterioration due to an effect unrelated to the wireless connection.

Common slow internet problems

hidden modem: Despite the fact that some decoration experts suggest hiding the modem from the natural vision of people, placing it inside boxes or corners. This can be detrimental to having a good connection, since the barriers make it difficult for the WiFi signal to pass through.

Saturated connection: One effect of a slow connection at home is having a large number of devices connected at the same time. When the connection is saturated you can disconnect those equipment that you do not use.

Intruders in your WiFi network: Having hanging users stealing your internet is also one of the reasons why your Telmex internet can slow down. This is due to network saturation. In this context, try creating a Telmex account and managing your connection.

naughty pets: Sometimes pets can pull or bite all kinds of cables, telephone cables being the most frequent due to their easy access. Therefore, it is recommended to check the wiring of your modem, it is in perfect condition.

Increase the speed of your Telmex internet

Some points that you must take into account for the correct functioning of your modem, is that it must be placed a meter and a half from the floor and preferably in the center of your house or in the room that has the greatest internet demand in a home .

Also, you must remember to keep your clean modem and away from dust. Also, avoid disconnecting it, as this interrupts the download of updates, affecting performance in the short and long term.

If there are a large number of computers at home, you can rely on a router that optimizes network traffic. This will increase the internet connection significantly. Fortunately, in Amazon you can find the best WiFi router, and you can choose the one that best suits your needs by accessing through the following link.