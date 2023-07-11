Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Tuesday, July 11, 2023

July 11, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Novak Djokovic is playing the move to the semifinals at Wimbledon.

ESPN
7 AM Tour de France, stage 10.

ESPN3
7 AM Wimbledon, quarterfinals.

ESPN2
4:45 PM South American Cup, Colo Colo vs. America Mineiro.
7 PM MLS All-Star Game.

ESPN Bonus
5 PM NBA Summer League, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets.
7 PM New Orleans Pelicans vs. phoenix suns

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​7 PM South American Cup, Barcelona SC vs. La Plata students.
7:30 PM Corinthians vs. Academic.

