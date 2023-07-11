Sports programming in Colombia for this Tuesday, July 11, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is playing the move to the semifinals at Wimbledon.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
ESPN
7 AM Tour de France, stage 10.
ESPN3
7 AM Wimbledon, quarterfinals.
ESPN2
4:45 PM South American Cup, Colo Colo vs. America Mineiro.
7 PM MLS All-Star Game.
ESPN Bonus
5 PM NBA Summer League, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets.
7 PM New Orleans Pelicans vs. phoenix suns
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
7 PM South American Cup, Barcelona SC vs. La Plata students.
7:30 PM Corinthians vs. Academic.
