In football it often happens to leave each other by mutual agreement, but when one of the two sides has to make a break, then problems arise. And even players who have written club history are treated with a certain coolness when the player in question leaves slamming the door. Is an unshared choice enough to cancel years of loyalty and capital performance? Looking at Robert Lewandowski’s story, maybe yes. The Pole has just left Bayern Munich for Barcelona for 50 million euros and at the Allianz Arena they seem to have already forgotten him. Indeed, they explain that things will go much better, even on the pitch, without him.

Hasan Salihamidzic’s statements made during a chat about Sky90 are one of those that the fans mark to … blame them. After all, Lewandowski was fundamental to Bayern’s fortunes and it seems absurd that his farewell is seen in a positive light. But the sports director has his own idea about it, which has to do with improving the others in the department. “You can no longer hide behind Lewandowski. There are seven or eight players up front who can do that job for them. And now everyone has to take responsibility for him, score and prove what he’s worth.” But will Gnabry, Mané, Sanè, Coman, Musiala and Müller be enough? See also National team matches that are fraught with political tension

Judging from the first matches between the Super Cup and the league, in which 11 goals scored by six different players arrived, maybe yes. After all, Salihamidzic explains that with a squad so wide and full of alternatives, those who do not want to be left behind will inevitably have to turn up their revs. “Our idea was to have competition in the department and we are having it.” Even if someone, inevitably, is more important in the hierarchy than others. And perhaps it is the case of Sadio Manè, contacted expressly to be the new star of the Bavarian attack. A footballer who, bought for 30 million euros, knows he’s a bargain. And Bayern’s DS doesn’t deny it … “We had a plan for him, but the way things went it ended really well for us.” And Lewa already seems forgotten. Always provided that the many strikers available to Nagelsmann are able to continue to fill the void. After all, the history of CR7 in Madrid teaches … See also LA Galaxy announces departure of Jonathan dos Santos

August 8, 2022 (change August 8, 2022 | 18:22)

