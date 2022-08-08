The discontent at United also spills over to the third jersey …

A disaster perhaps not so announced, even if the facial expressions of Cristiano Ronaldo, relegated to the bench during the match against Brighton, speaks volumes. The fans certainly expected a very different start to the season.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United left three points to Graham Potter’s Seagulls at the Premier League premiere at Old Trafford. A deadly one-two by Pascal Groß in the first half (30 ‘and 38′) crushed the Red Devils’ hopes of being able to start the new season on the right foot, despite Mac Allister’s own goal and CR7’s entry into the field in the second half.

Making the start to the league even more traumatic for Manchester United fans was the release, a few hours after the humiliating defeat to Brighton, of the canary green third shirt. The kit was disseminated by the club on social media and the criticisms of the Red Devils’ supporters were not long in coming: “The same color of the face of Ten Hag after the first 45 minutes of the season opening“, wrote one fan. Another replied:”The new Manchester United third kit is as vile as the team’s performance“. Someone even labeled the uniform as”Norwich wannabe“. See also "It is an aberrant event": Ministry of Sports on cases of sexual harassment

August 8, 2022 (change August 8, 2022 | 17:43)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Manchester #United #3rd #shirt #green #fans #color #ten #Hags #face