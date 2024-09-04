This is an expansion to the No Man’s Sky Worlds Part 1 update, which added a new water management system.

Do you like fishing in video games? If so, you will be happy to know that the new update for No Man’s Sky – known as Aquarius – added the fishing The news was presented with a new trailer and a message on the official website of the video game.

Fishing Details in No Man’s Sky

The interesting part is that fishing in No Man’s Sky has been inspired by a fan artworkwhich you can find below, posted by Redditor “catador_de_potos”. The thread title was simply “I’m a simple man with a simple dream”.

The Artwork That Inspired Fishing in No Man’s Sky

“One thing that people really liked in the Worlds update was the new water technologytons of players have been posting videos of themselves relaxing by the sea,” said Sean Murray, head of Hello Games.

“One piece of fan art in particular stood out to us, of a player idly fishing from the wing of his boat. This inspired our Aquarius update, where we finally let’s add the peach to No Man’s Sky!”.

The Aquarius update adds to No Man’s Sky “a wide range of fishfrom common minnows to wild alien species, each with its own habitat and catch conditions,” Murray said.

You can cast the bait to attract the rarest fish or fish deep in search of hidden messages in a bottle. There are trophies to earnfishing logs to complete, and new fishing gear rewards. Murray announced that there’s also a unique fishing expedition, which sends players on a quest to find the “biggest catch of the day.”

A fishing platform in No Man’s Sky

The new equipment allows you to fish in deep waters from your personal fishing platform. New fishing pots can be used to bait and trap for rare catches. You can cook the catch of the day with new recipe combinations to discover.

“My favorite thing is build a small base on the coastso I can cast my rod whenever I feel like it,” Murray added.

You can buy No Man’s Sky Steam Version for a Very Low Price Now.