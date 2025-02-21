This Thursday the Government of the Argentine President Javier Milei He has managed to eliminate the simultaneous and mandatory open primaries (step) that should take place this year within the framework of the legislative elections. After a tense debate in Congress, in which legislators of different … Parties asked the Casa Rosada to explanations for the scam of the cryptocurrency, the Senate made the suspension of the primary law. The initiative- which had to reach 37 supports to become law- had 43 votes in favor, 20 against and just 6 abstentions.

After 20 local hours, the Argentine Senate was approved suspension of primary elections For this year, in which Argentines will choose their legislators. The project had been promoted by the ruling party, La Libertad advances (Lla). The proposal obtained weeks ago the approval of the Chamber of Deputies and only subtracted the approval of the Senate to become law. The measure governs only by 2025.

The initiative was supported by the ruling, the Radial Civic Union (UCR), the PRO and a part of Kirchnerism (which, once again, voted divided). Much of the success of the bill was due to the internal fracture of the different blocks When voting. It should be remembered that the primary system exists in Argentina since 2011.

Although the original intention of the government was to eliminate the passage in a definitive way, the Casa Rosada had to give in this point, since it did not have the necessary support to do so. That is why the measure for now only applies to upcoming legislative elections, that will take place in October.

In the long hours of debate, the argument of the ruling party and those who supported the project in the enclosure was linked to the expense that this electoral instance represents for the country-about 150 million dollars, according to the figures that the government manages-while, while Those who criticized the measure focused on the possibility of a government’s interest in obtaining some benefit in an electoral year. “It is logical that they want to eliminate it, because the government party is the president and his sister and, to whom he thinks differently, he is expelled,” accused Pro Guadalupe Tagliaferri. Then, he added: «There is nothing more political caste than eliminating primary elections. They do it because they want to own the pen ».

As soon as the news of the approval, the Casa Rosada celebrated its victory in Congress through an official statement. From the social networks account of the president’s office, a text was published in which the vote of the senators was thanked, who supported the government’s initiative. “The president’s office celebrates the approval in the Senate of the Nation of the simultaneous and mandatory open primaries (step) for this year and appreciates the collaboration of all the legislators,” says the document.

The ‘cryptogate’ sneaks into the parliamentary debate

As was predictable, the political scandal in which the Argentine Government is plunged was not out of the Senate. In fact, in the framework of the parliamentary debate there were several legislators who referred to what in Argentina called ‘cryptogate’.

In this sense, hours after the session began, a legislator requested the presence of Javier Milei’s sister, the Secretary of Presidency Karina Milei. “Let it come here to give explanations,” said the senator for the Justicialist Party (PJ) José Mayans, referring to the bribery accusations that circulated in recent days in the local press.

A short time later, Senator Daniel Blanco, of the Radical Civic Union block (UCR), presented a project to form a commission that investigates the responsibility of the Executive Power in promoting the scam of the $ LIBRA cryptocurrency. “My interest is no coup effect, I want you to give accounts where you have to give up which is in the Senate of the Nation,” he said. Finally, the issue underwent the vote and did not obtain the necessary approval. In this way, the Government managed to avoid this awkward instance, which was going to add to the numerous judgments that must be faced in Argentina and the United States for this issue.