by VALERIO BARRETTA

Honda towards Misano

There Honda starts again from Misano. The next two races of the MotoGP World Championship will be held here, as well as the tests on September 9th: tests that will be very important as usual, especially for the golden wing team, which has a lot of ground to make up on a technical level. Luca also admits it Marinesat his home race, and Joan I see.

Mir’s words

“We will get to know Misano very well in the next few weeks! It is a good circuit to race on and where you can learn a lot, we know a little bit what to expect after the one day of testing a few weeks ago. From Aragon we got great information about the bike and on our situation, so all these days in Misano will give us the opportunity to evaluate them more thoroughly. As always, we approach the weekend with the aim of getting the most out of every lap”, commented the 2020 world champion.

Marini’s words

“Misano is always a nice weekend with the home fans supporting me, so I’m looking forward to it, it’s a pleasure to race in front of everyone“, added Marini, who in Aragón even had to return to the pits due to a technical problem before finishing in last place among the riders who reached the finish line.The last few weekends have been positive until Sundayso we need to make sure everything is right to make the most of every opportunity that comes our way. Our test after Austria will allow us to check a few things, but we know what our targets are for the weekend. Let’s try to put together a good weekend so we have plenty of data for the test on Monday”.

Bradl also on the track

The two regular drivers will also be joined by Stefan Bradl, making his fifth appearance of the year as a wildcard after Jerez de la Frontera, Montmeló, Sachsenring and Red Bull Ring.