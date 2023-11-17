The Stuttgart NFL professional Jakob Johnson has been released by his club Las Vegas Raiders. The 28-year-old wrote this on Friday on the short message service X, formerly Twitter. Johnson joined the Raiders last year after making his NFL debut with the New England Patriots in 2019. This season he played eight of the ten league games for the Raiders.
Las Vegas is lagging behind its demands this season. Just earlier this month, the Raiders parted ways with coach Josh McDaniels, who had already coached Johnson with the Patriots. Offensive coach Mick Lombardi and general manager Dave Ziegler also had to leave. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce succeeded McDaniels.
That was also the reason for the dismissal, reported the always well-informed ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. Johnson “no longer fits into the Raiders’ system.” The position of fullback is becoming increasingly rare in the NFL, and some teams are completely eliminating it from their rosters. Pierc himself also commented a little later: “He is very important for our team with his energy, his pace and everything he has done,” said the head coach, “but things change day by day and you have to have a tough squad. Make decisions.”
At the end of October, Johnson himself expressed the hope that his team could still turn things around in the sport. “The final chapter for the season has not yet been written. We know we have a good team. “It can all happen very quickly and we turn the whole thing in the other direction,” he said on his podcast “What happens in Vegas.”
At the start of the season, three German professionals were represented in the NFL: Johnson and the brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Chicago Bears).
