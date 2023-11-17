That was also the reason for the dismissal, reported the always well-informed ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. Johnson “no longer fits into the Raiders’ system.” The position of fullback is becoming increasingly rare in the NFL, and some teams are completely eliminating it from their rosters. Pierc himself also commented a little later: “He is very important for our team with his energy, his pace and everything he has done,” said the head coach, “but things change day by day and you have to have a tough squad. Make decisions.”