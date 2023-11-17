Minister of Mines and Energy sees room for a drop of up to R$0.42 per liter of diesel and up to R$0.12 for gasoline

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirasaid this Friday (November 17, 2023) that he hoped to have already seen a demonstration of the Petrobras on reducing fuel prices. According to the minister, the stability of the dollar and the drop in international oil prices could have had an effect on the amount charged to consumers.

“I was already expecting a demonstration from Petrobras, with the aim of reducing prices, especially for diesel oil, which directly impacts inflation”said Silveira in an interview with GloboNews.

A Brent barrel, a reference on the international market, fell 6.7% in November and is traded at US$79.80. In the last adjustment announced by Petrobras, in October, the price per barrel was close to US$93.

For Silveira, the economic situation opens up space for a real reduction in the price of a liter of diesel oil from R$0.32 to R$0.42. As for gasoline, this reduction window would be R$0.10 to R$0.12 per liter. He stated that this inertia by Petrobras makes it difficult to combat inflation, as a reduction in transport costs can also reduce prices in all production and consumption chains.

Because of this, Silveira said he sent a statement to the Civil House so that Petrobras could be charged for this opportunity to reduce prices. In the minister’s view, the state-owned company must have its governance policies respected, but it must be aligned with the government’s objectives.

Silveira stated that it is time to “let’s pull Petrobras’ ear again” for the state-owned company to be the guiding thread of one of the president’s main campaign commitments Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), from “Brazilianize prices in Brazil”.