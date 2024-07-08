Banana is a clicker game where you click the mouse on the potassium-filled fruit in the center of the screen to make a counter grow. There are no objectives, other than keeping the game active long enough to unlock some items that can be sold for pennies on the Steam internal market .

Banana continues to be one of Steam’s most played titles with peak daily player counts of nearly 350,000. Currently, for example, it is third among the most played with 277,053 active players, as detected by SteamDB. Naturally, given the success of such a bland game, Steam has seen a consistent influx of clones of all kinds also considering that an experienced developer can make one in less than a day. Unfortunately, many have ended up in the platform trends. But what are we talking about?

What’s the problem?

Only in the last few hours / days have they arrived on Steam, becoming trends: Fruits, in which instead of a banana there is a fruit basket, Melon, in which instead of a banana there is a slice of watermelon, Tapple, in which we find a poorly animated apple, Emoji Clicker Collection, in which you click on emojis, Shrimp, in which the protagonist is a crustacean, Bananamana, a variant of Banana, Ducks, in which there are ducks, and Poop, the most representative game of the genre, where you click on some defecations.

Fruits’s fruit basket

Of course, the success of the clones is less than that of Banana, which remains the dominant exponent. However, all the games mentioned have achieved some peaks of several thousand people. Most of them will be bots, but it is still a widespread trend, which is adulterating Steam data quite a bit, because this junk ends up overshadowing the actual games, which have less and less space in trends, reducing their visibility and therefore damaging them. Who knows if Valve will sooner or later do something to put a stop to the situation or will let, as usual, indies be damaged by its lack of curation towards the products that flow into the store.