He Today No Circulation program imposes vehicle restrictions this Friday, July 5, 2024 for the cars with blue stickers and license plates ending in 9 and 0.

Measure Applies from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Mexico City and the State of Mexicowith the aim of reducing pollution and protecting the environment.

Affected areas of Edomex

The program extends to various areas of the State of Mexico, including:

✱ Atizapan de Zaragoza

✱ Coacalco

✱ Cuautitlan

✱ Cuautitlan Izcalli

✱ Chalco

✱Chicoloapan

✱ Chimalhuacan

✱ Ecatepec de Morelos

✱ Huixquilucan

✱ Ixtapaluca

✱ Peace

✱ Naucalpan de Juarez

✱ Nezahualcoyotl

✱ Nicholas Romero

✱ Tecámac

✱ Tlalnepantla de Baz

✱ Tultitlan

✱ Chalco Valley

Affected areas of CDMX

✱Alvaro Obregon

✱Azcapotzalco

✱Benito Juarez

✱Coyoacan

✱Cuajimalpa de Morelos

✱Cuauhtémoc

✱Gustavo A. Madero

✱ Iztacalco

✱Iztapalapa

✱The Magdalena Contreras

✱Miguel Hidalgo

✱Milpa Alta

✱Tláhuac

✱Tlalpan

✱Venustiano Carranza

✱Xochimilco

Exceptions to the No Circulation Today Program

Not all vehicles are subject to Hoy No Circula restrictions. Exceptions include:

✱ Vehicles with double zero or zero hologram

✱ Electric or hybrid cars

✱ Vehicles with license plates for people with disabilities

✱ Emergency and funeral vehicles

The Hoy No Circula program seeks to improve air quality in the Valley of Mexico by reducing vehicle emissions. Restrictions vary by day of the week and type of vehicle, offering certain exemptions to promote the use of cleaner technologies and support people with special needs.

