Istat, Italians' propensity to save clearly growing. All data from the third quarter of 2023

Good news for families in Italy. The third quarter of 2023 it records a whole series of positive data that haven't been seen for some time. It certifies it the Istatspecifying that the disposable income of family units is increased by 1.8% compared to the previous quarter, while i consumption I am grown up by 1.2%. The propensity to savings of families is estimated at 6.9%, up 0.6 points on the previous quarter, while the purchasing power of consumer families grew by 1.3% against a price increase of 0.5%. “The purchasing power of families, after sudden fall of the fourth quarter 2022the recovery continues”, explains the Institute of Statistics.

“This recovery, which began in the first quarter of 2023, was interrupted by slight decline in the following quarter; the same dynamic is observed for the propensity to save, which however remains far below below pre-Covid levels“. In the third quarter of 2023, Istat still notes, the tax burden it is “decreasing compared to the third quarter of the previous year”. The tax burden was equal to 41.2%down 0.2 percentage points compared to same period of 2022.

