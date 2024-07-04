Voting in UK elections ends

The UK general election has ended. The results of the vote could see the Labour Party come to power in the country for the first time in 14 years, writes RIA News.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 local time (09:00 Moscow time) and worked until 22:00 (00:00 Moscow time). The British elected 650 MPs – one from each constituency – to the House of Commons. The party that gets the most seats will win. As a result, its leader will become the Prime Minister and head the British government.

After the polls close, the first exit poll results will be published and the vote count will begin. The announcement of preliminary results is not expected until the morning of Friday, July 6.

Earlier, it was reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voted together with his wife in the general parliamentary elections.

According to polls, Britain’s main opposition force, the Labour Party, could win a landslide victory in the election and end the Conservatives’ dominance after 14 years in power.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in London stated that the British Conservatives were using speculation about Russia’s alleged intentions to interfere in the elections. However, Moscow does not have such a habit.