“Brad Pitt and Eva Green as Jean Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir. These are the first images of the actors in their work for an upcoming biographical film, ”say several publications that have become a trend on social networks. The alleged ad, which has more than 1,000 interactions on Facebook, has even been picked up by some specialized film websites. However, it is a parodic image created by an artificial intelligence.

Who are Jean Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir?

Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir at the 6th anniversary of the founding of communist China in Tiananmen Square. Photo: Liu Dong’ao – Xinhua News Agency

The alleged photo of Brad Pitt and Eva Green as Sartre and De Beauvoir was generated by an AI

Through a reverse keyword search, we uncovered the oldest record of the alleged photos. It is a publication on Twitter by the professor of Philosophy at the Federal University of Bahia, Giovanni Rollawith whom we communicated by mail.

Speaking to Verifier, the academic explained that to generate such images he actually used artificial intelligence (AI) MidJourney, in its version number 5. He adds that, as part of the process, he selected photos of Brad Pitt and Eva Green, which he then provided to the AI. He then asked her to imagine the actors as Sartre and De Beauvoir, respectively. The graphics, he pointed out to her, took 5 minutes to generate.

The professor also explains that he made the publication in a joking and parody tone, with no intention of confusing. In fact, your own Twitter profile It affects this: “Sometimes I make parodic images through artificial intelligence.” Rolla has posted similar snapshots on previous occasions (1 2, 3) also made by AI.

There are no records on the alleged participation of Brad Pitt and Eva Green in a biopic about philosophers

We did different searches to find the supposed movie that the two actors would be part of (1, 2, 3). Also, we explored their official platforms and found no results on the web nor on Green’s Instagram, the only official account we found. Thus, there is no record of the biographical film about the De Beauvoir-Sartre relationship.

The parody caused some controversy among those who believed it

“People let their outrage take over before they wonder about the plausibility of this (that Pitt is actually going to play Sartre). They have not verified my credentials either. I have no relationship with Hollywood (as to publish the exclusive) ”, she referred.

Conclusion

The viral photograph that would show the behind the scenes of Brad Pitt and Eva Green “for an upcoming biopic they would make about Jean Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir” was actually generated by artificial intelligence. This is how the user who gave the instructions to create the image revealed them to us. We label as false the posts that echoed the viral image without identifying it as a parody.