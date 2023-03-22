Guadalajara, Jalisco.- At the end of the National Classic, the Chivas player, Víctor Guzmán, walked towards the central referee, Marco Antonio Ortiz, who did not hesitate to draw the red card after hearing the claims of the captain from Guadalajara on Saturday.

The expulsion will cost “Pocho” Guzmán dearly, since the Sacred Flock will play in the return of the Mexican activity against its archrival, Atlas de Guadalajara, in the Clásico Tapatío, which Guzmán will lose for disrespecting authority.

Clearly the controversy was what Víctor Guzmán would have said to the referee to get the direct red card. According to TV Azteca journalist David Medrano, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán looked angry because of the defeat against América and went to retaliate with the referee saying “You’re a shit.”

For now it is unknown how many games the former player of the Tuzos del Pachuca would be punished. From the outset, he cannot be called up by Veljko Paunović for the match against Atlas, corresponding to date 13 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX.

Chivas de Guadalajara fell, 2-4, against Club América in the Clásico Nacional that was held at the Akron stadium in Zapopan. Sergio Flores scored for the local cause, while Emilio Lara scored an own goal. While for the visit Leonardo Suárez, Henry Martín and Jonathan Rodríguez converted twice.

Losing against their staunch rival causes Chivas de Guadalajara to slip to seventh position with 21 points, the result of six wins, three draws and three losses. In this week of FIFA Date they will face Toluca FC in Carson, California.