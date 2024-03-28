Formula E has not yet seen the Gen 3 EVO which will make its debut next year, but the world of electric motorsport is already looking to the future, in particular to the next generation of cars.

Nissan has become the first manufacturer to formally commit to participating in the new Gen4 era of Formula E, which will start in 2026 and extend until 2030. The Japanese manufacturer gave its confirmation on the eve of its home event, the first Tokyo ePrix , which will take place this weekend. Furthermore, for the occasion, the Japanese brand will also show off a modified livery.

Nissan has been participating in the all-electric championship since 2018, having taken over the participation of Renault e.Dams after working collaboratively with the team. Since becoming a full-fledged manufacturer, the Japanese team has seen mixed results, with successful seasons but also more difficult moments. The start of this championship also saw Nissan achieve two podiums, the last of which was in the Sao Paulo race which took place two weeks ago.

Tommaso Volpe, Managing Director, Team Principal, Nissan Formula E Team, Jeff Tods CEO Photo credit: Motorsport.com / Japan

Having ended its collaboration with Dams two years ago and recently moved to a new factory in Paris, Nissan's commitment is the latest step in its global sustainability strategy. Furthermore, the team has also recently been revolutionized in terms of personnel, with the promotion of some internal figures and the arrival of new personnel from other teams.

“I am pleased to confirm our long-term future in Formula E as a manufacturer,” said Tommaso Volpe, Nissan CEO and team principal.

“We are also proud to be the first company to sign up to 2030, an important year for Nissan as we aim to meet or exceed the targets set in our Ambition 2030 programme. Formula E is an incredible proving ground for new technologies electric and we look forward to continuing to develop and compete until at least the end of Season 16.”

“The team is growing and our new headquarters will contribute massively to future growth, with advanced facilities that will help us develop our car in the future. A big thank you to Formula E and the FIA ​​for their support – we are very excited about continue to work together.”

Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, underlined his satisfaction with the Japanese brand's commitment to the new era of the electric category: “We are very happy that Formula E has reached an agreement for Nissan's participation until 2030. Nissan shares our values ​​of promoting sustainability around the world, seeking to achieve the best performance through electric solutions.”

“Having a global brand like Nissan, with a large presence in every country we visit and beyond, is vital to us as a truly global championship. Not only does it help us promote the series to a wider and more diverse audience, but it also contributes enormously to promote EV technology [elettrica] around the world,” added the Formula E CEO.

Other manufacturers have actually been evaluating in recent weeks whether to confirm their commitment to Gen 4, in particular Jaguar, which through its Team Principal had made it known that it was interested in the future of the category. The fourth-generation machines, which will debut in 2026, will represent a significant step up from the current Gen3, with a regeneration capacity of up to 700kW and increased power output of up to 600kW. The FIA ​​confirmed the winners of the tender last December, entrusting Spark Racing Technologies with the construction of the chassis, Bridgestone with the tyres, Marelli with the standard front Powertrain and Podium Advanced Technologies with the production of the batteries.