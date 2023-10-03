In recent weeks, the Nipah virus has been the focus of research by the scientific community due to the recent outbreak that occurred in the state of Kerala, in India, where 6 infections, of which two people died.

On Friday, September 29, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced that those infected with the virus in the region have already recovereda fact that was confirmed in the results of two tests tested as negative.

However, the alarms continue with possible cases of contagion, because it is a disease with a mortality rate of 40% to 70%according to information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The disease is not new or rare, according to the World Health Organization, it has been known for approximately 25 years. In Kerala, India, this is the fourth time an outbreak has been reported.

In May 2018 The first outbreak of the virus in southern India occurred in the district of Kozhikodewith 21 deaths and 23 confirmed cases. Subsequently, two outbreaks were confirmed in 2019in Kochi district and in 2021in Kozhikode, both in the state of Kerala, with two deaths recorded.

Kerala has been the only place in India where human outbreaks have been experiencedHowever, thanks to a survey carried out by the National Institute of Virology of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR-NIV) in Pune, India, it was confirmed that the virus would be present among the bat population frugivores in nine states and one Union Territory.

The survey was conducted in 14 states and two Union Territories. The places where the antibody has been found are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and a Union Territory of Pondicherrysaid Dr Pragya Yadav, ‘F’ Scientist and Group Leader, Maximum Containment Laboratory, ICMR-NIV.

In which countries is it present?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Nipah virus is classified as one of the diseases to be investigated as a priority due to its potential to cause a pandemic.

However, to date it has only caused outbreaks in Asia in a few countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, India and Bangladesh.

The first recorded outbreak occurred in 1998 in Asian countries. Malaysia and Singaporeafter it spread among pig farmers in Kampung Sungai Nipah, Malaysia.

In Malaysia, 100 deaths were reported and in Singapore, 11 cases and one death.

Since then, the disease has been periodically detected in Bangladesh and India, which recorded their first epidemics in 2001. Bangladesh was the most affected country in recent years, with more than 100 deaths since 2001.

How is the Nipah virus going in India?

Four people, including a nine-year-old boy, who were undergoing treatment for Nipah in Kozhikode, have recovered

All schools and educational institutions in Kozhikode district, the main site of infection, had been closed since September 14 after the outbreak was declared in the city.

However, district collector A Geetha confirmed that The institutions are going to open and regular classes would begin during the weeksince no new cases of Nipah have been reported since September 16.

The district administration recommended students to wear masks and carry hand sanitizer to continue surveillance against the spread of the virus.



Likewise, it was announced on Friday, September 29, that those infected tested negative in two tests for the virus.

“Four people, including a nine-year-old boy, who were undergoing treatment for Nipah in Kozhikode, have recovered,” state Health Minister Veena George said.

How is the virus spread?

The most likely route of transmission is believed to be consumption of fruit productssuch as palm tree sap, contaminated by the urine or saliva of infected fruit bats, according to the WHO.

The health organization said a high percentage of subsequent outbreaks likely involved human-to-human transmission.

