The Big N has made it known that its financial results with an update on the units sold and the numbers achieved since the launch of the console to date. So finally we can know that Nintendo Switch has achieved great success, despite the competition with Xbox and PlayStation.

The data on the Nintendo Switch units sold are updated as of March 31, 2021, therefore they do not take into account the last monthbut only the last fiscal quarter, which began on the first day of this year.

The infonographic available on the Grande N website shows that Nintendo managed to sell 107.65 million units of the hybrid console since it hit store shelves. This means that the console has sold 4.11 million units during the last quarter, and is a symbol of success, given that PlayStation only sold 2 million PlayStation 5s and 100,000 PlayStation 4s during the same period.

The release also gives some information on the end of the fiscal year, which will see its last day on March 31, 2023. The company expects to sell 21 million Nintendo Switch units within the next 12 months, which would lead to a total of 128.65 million Switches sold.

Regarding the financial situation, we know that Nintendo’s sales for the fiscal year (from April 2021 to March 2022) have decreased slightly: in fact we see 3.6% less, which means having a profit decreased by 7.5%. According to Nintendo’s calculations, this number is set to increase, with a decline of 5.6%, which would lead to a decreased profit of 15.6%.

But what are the three best-selling Nintendo Switch games?

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl : 14.65 million units

: 14.65 million units Arceus Pokémon Legends : 12.64 million units

: 12.64 million units Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 9.94 million units

A big launch for Nintendo was that of Kirby and the Lost Land, a title that managed to sell 2.1 million units in two weeks. So we can say that the success of Nintendo Switch is consolidateddespite the decline in profit. Now we just have to see if a new console will arrive or but it seems that Nintendo Switch still has a lot to say, given the Pass Additional Circuit Paths for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.