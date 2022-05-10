It’s Jannik Sinner’s day at Rona’s Internazionali d’Italia. The South Tyrolean will be the last of the Italians to enter the field no earlier than 20.30 on the Centrale against the Spanish Pedro Martinez. He will instead open the program of the Italians Jasmine Paolini against the Swiss Teichmann from 11 always on the Centrale. Luca Nardi’s debut against Cameron Norrie in the main draw of a Masters 1000 will take place on the Grand Stand Arena, the second match of the day at the end of Dimitrov-Nakashima. Following, on the same field, after Nardi, another rookie at the Internationals, Lucia Bronzetti who challenges the Colombian Camila Osorio.