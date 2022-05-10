Jasmine on the Central against Teichmann, while Jannik closes the program no earlier than 20.30. Nole in the afternoon. Debut for Nardi and Bronzetti
It’s Jannik Sinner’s day at Rona’s Internazionali d’Italia. The South Tyrolean will be the last of the Italians to enter the field no earlier than 20.30 on the Centrale against the Spanish Pedro Martinez. He will instead open the program of the Italians Jasmine Paolini against the Swiss Teichmann from 11 always on the Centrale. Luca Nardi’s debut against Cameron Norrie in the main draw of a Masters 1000 will take place on the Grand Stand Arena, the second match of the day at the end of Dimitrov-Nakashima. Following, on the same field, after Nardi, another rookie at the Internationals, Lucia Bronzetti who challenges the Colombian Camila Osorio.
But it is also the great day of Novak Djokovic who in the third match on the Central faces the Russian Aslan Karatsev, who had beaten him last year in the tournament in Belgrade. Nole yesterday he said he was confident for the week in Rome: “I’m getting closer and closer to my ideal level”.
May 10, 2022 (change May 10, 2022 | 11:42)
