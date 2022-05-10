The physical sales of the British market do not bring many surprises except for the appearance of Forbidden West on the podium.

Although we are almost in the middle of May, it is the month of April that continues to dominate the physical market. Nintendo Switch Sports, released late last month, brings back a sports family proposal with which Nintendo intends to approach the success of the previous games in the saga, and at least on a commercial level it seems to be working.

New UK sales data collected by Games Industry They leave us a top without too many surprises in terms of the physical format. Switch Sports repeats at the top despite a drop in sales of 32% compared to the previous week, a normal decrease due to the fact that the first days after the premiere accumulate many more purchases.

In the second position we find another fireproof of recent weeks. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is down 24% in sales, but It remains stable in the classification thanks to offering a title that runs through all nine episodes of the legendary franchise.

Forbidden West sales have grown by 108%The surprise is found on the third step of the podium. Horizon: Forbidden West is usually one of the best-selling PlayStation games since its release for PS4 and PS5, but what is striking is that has increased its sales by 108%which may be due to promotions and increased availability of new generation consoles from Sony for sale.

Otherwise, we find the usual suspects on the list which, as you might guess, are either popular Switch games, or signed by Rockstar or FromSoftware. The new entry in the ranking is that of SIFU, which is placed ninth with its physical edition debuting on PlayStation (81% of sales have been on PS5).

Best-selling games of the week in the UK

Nintendo Switch Sports

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Horizon: Forbidden West

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Elden Ring

Grand Theft Auto V

SIFU

Minecraft (Switch)

In his analysis of Nintendo Switch Sports, Jesús Bella values ​​this return of the saga motivated mainly by the success of Wii Sports. However, inheriting the virtues of this title is not enough to offer a complete experience, and its few sports and game options they leave a somewhat more bittersweet result than we could expect.

