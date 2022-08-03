Nintendo believes the semiconductor shortage will be less acute in the final months of this fiscal year.

As several reports have pointed out in recent times, the production of Nintendo Switch is not going as well as the manufacturer’s managers would like. However, the Japanese company is particularly optimistic for the autumn months, which could help to get to the Christmas campaign in top form.

“Due to delays in sourcing components such as semiconductors this year, I have not been able to meet production targets. However, we expect a gradual improvement from late summer to fall at this point that makes us have a clearer perspective regarding production for the rest of the fiscal year”, we can read in the Nintendo fiscal document shared today.

The parents of Mario and The Legend of Zelda continue their statement by announcing that they will do everything possible to ensure maximum distribution of the console.

Such concerns have not prevented the company from continuing to surprise us with the Nintendo Switch sales data: more than 111 million consoles to date. However, we can not stop thinking how far the success of the manufacturer could have come to find a more rosy picture.

Stock problems affect all platforms, from Steam Deck, which seems to be solving, to PS5, also optimistic for the rest of the year. Hopefully these component shortage problems will soon become history and we will begin to see plenty of consoles in the stores of each country.

