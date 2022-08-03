Elections: Conte, ‘M5s parliamentarians? We absolutely must do them ‘

“We absolutely must do them, it is a significant step that falls within our criteria of direct and participatory democracy to give members the possibility to express themselves also on the choice of candidates”. The president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conteguest of “Agorà” on Raitre, confirming that the M5s will directly involve the militants in the choice of the next candidates at political elections.

Elections: Conte, ‘I have not decided if I will stand as a candidate’

“I have not yet decided, we have not yet arrived at the moment of drawing up the lists”. The president of the M5s said it, Giuseppe Conteguest of “Agorà” on Raitre answering a question about his candidacy in the political elections.

M5s: Conte, ‘Di Battista’s return? We will discuss it together ‘

“Everyone asks me to Alessandro Di Battistaa serious and generous person who made a great contribution to the victory of the M5s in 2018. We will discuss his return to the M5s, now there is a new path. We will confront each other in a fair and sincere way. “This was said by the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, guest of” Agorà “on Raitre.

Elections: Conte, ‘M5s team? There will be surprises and names of great prestige ‘

“We have some surprises but I don’t anticipate them, we will make them known when the election campaign will be in full swing. Surely there will be personalities of great prestige and competence who will give us a hand. “This was stated by the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conteguest of “Agorà” on Raitre.

Elections: Conte, ‘we leave Renzi to his fate’

“Dialogue with Renzi it is a bit complicated as we have experienced in the past. Renzi we leave it to him his political initiatives … to those he intends to do “. The president of the M5s said this. Giuseppe Conteguest of “Agorà” on Raitre.

Subscribe to the newsletter

