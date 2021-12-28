The Nintendo console has become the best-selling platform throughout the year.

Nintendo Switch adds up and goes on. Nintendo’s hybrid has taken off with impressive numbers since its launch in 2017, and it looks like the lack of sources and the new generation of consoles They have not slowed down its success one iota. For this reason, not only has it become the most outstanding console of 2021, but it has also managed to end the year with a new sales milestone: reaching the 100 million units distributed.

Nintendo Switch has sold more than a million units in the last weekThis is observed in the latest data provided by VGChartz, where they have compiled the sale of consoles throughout the year. Here, it is mentioned that Nintendo Switch has ended the week adding 1,314,674 more units to its total sold, which exceeds the mark mentioned above. Therefore, the hybrid continues to reaffirm its position as seventh most popular console in history, behind true industry icons such as Wii, PS1, PS4, Game Boy and Nintendo DS.

However, this has not been a very fruitful week for Nintendo, as the sale of consoles has fallen by 13.5% compared to the same period in 2020. Despite this, there is no doubt that Nintendo Switch has attracted the eyes of a good part of the public, something that we have seen with an uninterrupted dominance in the Japanese market, where it triumphs along with titles of the Japanese company .

Hence, Nintendo Switch continues reiterating his fame through a new record in its sales. After all, Christmas They were a key point in the sale of consoles, something that has led Nintendo’s servers to suffer problems due to the massive entry of new users, a scenario that the company had anticipated a few days earlier.

