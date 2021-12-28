The State Attorney General’s Office has extended for six more months the two investigation procedures open to the emeritus king that expired this week: the alleged collection of illegal commissions for the intermediation in the contract of the works of the AVE to Mecca and the use by part of Juan Carlos I from funds of a Mexican businessman. With this extension, the public prosecutor’s office can expedite the investigations against Juan Carlos I until June, since the third line of investigation (related to money hidden in a trust financier domiciled in the tax haven of Jersey allegedly linked to the former head of state) was extended a few weeks ago. However, the intention of the prosecutors is not to exhaust that period and, unless some new information is found, to close the proceedings when the pending documentation is finished studying.

At the moment, the Prosecutor’s Office is waiting for the National Fraud Investigation Office (ONIF) to examine the latest documentation received from Switzerland, which refers to accounting notes from the Zagatka Foundation, owned by Álvaro de Orleans, the king’s distant cousin. emeritus, to which he paid for numerous flights with funds from this foundation. The investigators do not foresee that these data will contribute news that will change the course of the proceedings, so they plan to archive at least the first two investigations in the coming weeks. For the third investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office is still analyzing documentation sent by the British authorities, but no news is contemplated either and the forecast is to archive it.

The investigations against Juan Carlos I began in June 2020 to investigate the collection of illegal commissions for the alleged intermediation of the king emeritus in the contract for the works of the AVE to Mecca in favor of a Spanish business consortium. Months later, the Prosecutor’s Office opened two other lines of investigation: Juan Carlos I’s use of money from a Mexican businessman, Allen Sanginés-Krause; and the existence of money hidden in a trust financial domiciled in a tax haven. The Supreme Court prosecutors who have been in charge of the investigations consider that, unless there is something new in the documentation pending review, the impossibility of prosecuting alleged crimes committed by the king emeritus before his abdication, in 2014, the two fiscal regularizations that he presented in December 2020 and February 2021 and the absence of other evidence closes the door to the possibility of asking the Supreme Court to act against the former head of state.