“We no longer accept repairs of Wii U consoles and peripherals so long as we no longer have the necessary parts for repairs. (Added July 3, 2024)” This is the concise message that can be read on Nintendo’s Japanese website, which announces the end of support for Wii U, the ill-fated console released before Nintendo Switch and prematurely withdrawn from the market due to poor sales.
This is a short article added to a Notice dated May 2023 in which it was said that console repairs would continue until inventory ran out. That time has come. So, if you are one of those who still play with Wii U and need technical support, you need to find some specialized center that knows how to move to repair the hardware.
Nintendo Wii U
Nintendo Wii U was launched in November 2012. It happened to Wii, a hugely successful console, capable of selling more than 100 million units during its life cycle, which unfortunately did not come even close to, probably due to its strangeness and the inconvenience of some of the solutions adopted by the house of Mario, first of all the GamePad, the console’s controller, which included a 6.2-inch touch screen that was not exactly comfortable to use.
Despite this, it is worth remembering that several high-quality games were released for Wii U, almost all of which were ported to Nintendo Switch. In particular, we remember Super Mario 3D World, Mario Kart 8, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (released at the same time as the Switch version), Splatoon and others.
