“We no longer accept repairs of Wii U consoles and peripherals so long as we no longer have the necessary parts for repairs. (Added July 3, 2024)” This is the concise message that can be read on Nintendo’s Japanese website, which announces the end of support for Wii U, the ill-fated console released before Nintendo Switch and prematurely withdrawn from the market due to poor sales.

This is a short article added to a Notice dated May 2023 in which it was said that console repairs would continue until inventory ran out. That time has come. So, if you are one of those who still play with Wii U and need technical support, you need to find some specialized center that knows how to move to repair the hardware.