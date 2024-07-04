Russia is ready to take into account the proposals of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. speaking at the summit of this group held in the capital of Kazakhstan.

“We thank the SCO members for their proposal to resolve this conflict. Russia is certainly ready to take into account your ideas and initiatives,” he said.

The Russian president stressed that “in the current conditions, when the world is experiencing rapid and irreversible changes, The active position and initiative of the CSO in the international space is necessary“.

Putin stressed that “Russia has always advocated and advocates a political-diplomatic solution to the situation in Ukraine,a crisis that arose as a result of the absolutely rude policy of the United States and its satellites“.

“We have repeatedly put forward concrete proposals in this regard. I will recall that in mid-June another variant of the solution was presented, which, if approved by the Ukrainian side and above all by its Western sponsors, It would have allowed the immediate cessation of military actions, saved lives and started negotiations.“, he added.

The Russian president demanded, in view of the summit on Ukraine that was held in Switzerland in mid-June, the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the annexed regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, kyiv’s renunciation of its entry into NATO and the end of Western sanctions, and in exchange he would order the Immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations.

These conditions were rejected not only by kyiv but by the West.which reiterated its support for the Ukrainian cause.

