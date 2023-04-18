for some years Nintendo has somehow separated the releases of third-party companies from the independent ones, this through direct dedicated to developers who are just starting out in the industry. And now, it is revealed that a new Indie World is about to happen, this to publicize the next games to reach your console.

Through a new statement on social networks, it is announced that on April 19 there will be another edition in which we will see some unknown dates and revelations, with a duration of approximately 20 minutes. The appointment is o’clock 9 am pacific timefor his part, in Mexico can be seen at 10 a.m.this on the official channel of Nintendo.

Join us tomorrow, April 19, at 9:00 am PT for a new #IndieWorld showcase! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch! Watch it live here: https://t.co/3Pvg9pQLoy pic.twitter.com/EQhoJ5uQXU — Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) April 18, 2023

Something worth mentioning is that from now on users are waiting for more information from Hollow Knight: Silk Song, a title that has not had news for a year. It is promised that it will arrive sometime in the 2023so the direct broadcast will be the ideal time for fans to have new details.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Wow, it will be time to show Silksong, if they don’t it is likely that it will not come out this year. Unless they want to wait for a bigger event like the Xbox Summer Showcase.