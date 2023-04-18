Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, during the meeting that took place at the Al Bateen Palace Council in Abu Dhabi, welcomed the visit of King Abdullah II and his crown prince to the UAE. The two sides exchanged friendly talks.

The President of the UAE and the King of Jordan discussed the close brotherly relations between the two countries and various aspects of cooperation and joint action that achieve their mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples for further progress and prosperity, according to WAM.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held an Iftar banquet in honor of the King of Jordan.

The King of Jordan arrived, earlier on Tuesday, on a fraternal visit to the UAE, where Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was at the forefront of his reception upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi.