Smoke during an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Smoke during an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
This was announced by the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.
At least nine people were killed on Wednesday by tank fire at a UN reception center in the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said.
“Two shells from a tank hit a building that houses 800 people, now 9 dead and 75 injured are reported,” said Thomas White, director of UNRWA in Gaza, on the social network X.
(Developing).
AFP
