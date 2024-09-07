Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 15:48

Federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) stated that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will have to put on the agenda the project that grants amnesty to those arrested in the coup acts of January 8, 2023 if he wants the support of the right for his candidate in the succession of the leadership of the House.

“If President Lira wants to have the votes of the right for his candidate for the presidency of the Chamber, he should schedule amnesty for political prisoners this year,” said Nikolas, in an act against the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, on the afternoon of this Saturday, September 7.

The Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), chaired by the PL, is expected to discuss next Tuesday, the 10th, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that grants amnesty to those convicted in the coup acts.

Alongside former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos), and several right-wing senators, Nikolas Ferreira also called the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), a “coward” because the senator has already said that he will not schedule a request for Moraes’ impeachment.

“Schedule the impeachment of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, you coward,” said the congressman in a speech on the float at the event. Pacheco has already stated that pressure to bring this project to a vote will not have any effect.