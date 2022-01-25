the soccer player Nikkole Teja who a few weeks ago was announced as a new player of the Sparks of the Necaxa, has stolen the gaze of locals and strangers, even though it has not yet debuted in the Liga MX Femenil.

Nikkole Teja is an American soccer player who has been in Mexico for a few months, where she has trained with some teams without making a professional debut on the pink circuit, however she has drawn attention in social networks thanks to its beauty.

The new Necaxa striker has revealed part of her daily life on her social networks, where she has become very popular among the fans of the Women’s MX League, revealing her beauty during training sessions and on her days off.

this time Roof tile She stole the eyes and hearts of her followers by sharing a selfie-type photograph on Instagram in which she showed her beautiful figure in front of the mirror, wearing a beautiful short brown dress close to the body, leaving a beautiful pose.

“hello my love…”, he wrote Nikkole in the publication where he showed his spectacular figure and great physique obtained thanks to his different soccer training sessions, a publication that reached thousands of likes and received dozens of comments where the praise for his beauty did not wait.

Nikkole Teja’s publication showing off her figure/Photo: Instagram

Nikkole Teja has taken it upon himself to share part of his daily life in social networks, as well as some moments of her training to keep fit, winning the hearts of her followers who delight in her beauty shown in each of her publications.

