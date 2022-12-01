The influencer who is making himself known within the walls of Cinecittà was engaged to a famous boy.

One of the protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP is Nikita Pelizon. The influencer that perhaps not everyone knew before he entered the house is making himself loved by the public and it is no coincidence that he has often ended up among the favourites.

Nikita before participating in the GF Vip we got to see her at work in another reality show. It’s about Beijing Express where he participated in pairs with Helena Prestess. Now he is living this new experience at home which will give him further popularity.

Since he entered the house then Luca Onestini, the influencer has never hidden his interest in the young man. The two have appeared very close in the last period and a few nights ago they also had a direct confrontation.

Nikita has made it clear to Luca that she doesn’t want a playmate inside the house, but her intentions are quite different. Onestini’s attitudes destabilized her for a moment and for this reason she wanted to better understand how their acquaintance proceeds.

Luca didn’t close the door on Nikita but rather invited her to take it less seriously when he makes jokes. She admitted that she wanted to spend more time with him and Onestini reassured her by saying: “Luke is here”.

But not everyone knows that before participating in Big Brother Vip Nikita was engaged to another famous person. It’s about Matteo DiamanteGenoese vocalist and model who participated in the last edition of the Isola dei Famosi and in La Pupa e il Secchione.

The two participated in the program Ex on the Beach: here they met and fell in love.

After a relationship of a few months they finally broke up. Now Matteo is also single. Instead, we will see if Nikita will be able to conquer Onestini’s heart in the house of Big Brother Vip.