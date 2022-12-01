LEGO Super Mario, the collaboration between the Danish bricks and the Italian plumber, is about to be enriched with 6 new sets that you can already book on Multiplayer.com.

There are still a few months left before the release, set for January 2023, but come on Multiplayer. com you can already reserve the brand new sets dedicated to lego super mario, the successful collaboration between Danish plastic bricks and the most famous Italian plumber in the world. But that’s not all, for a few more days it is possible to find many LEGO offers for Black Friday. Just go to this address to discover them all. Let’s go in order. Next January 2023 they will come out well 6 new sets with which to expand the LEGO Super Mario experience. These are the LEGO Super Mario Creative Toolbox (71418), LEGO Super Mario Expansion Pack Tricherino’s Snow Adventure (71417), LEGO Super Mario Expansion Pack Lava Wave Ride (71416), LEGO Super Mario Costume Ice Mario and Frozen World (71415), LEGO Super Mario Expansion Pack Kondorotto Banisher (71414) and LEGO Super Mario Character Pack Series 6 (71413). As always, these can be integrated with all the other LEGO Super Mario sets, so as to build increasingly complex and intriguing game levels.

LEGO Super Mario Creative Toolbox 71418



LEGO Super Mario Creative Toolbox 71418 The Creative Toolbox, as the name suggests, allows you to freely express your creativity. The set contains trees, flowers, mountains, mushrooms, pyramids, a waypoint flag, etc. to recreate the look of Super Mario's grassy, ​​desert and lava levels, 3 fruits, a gift box and a Super Mushroom with action tag and 3 LEGO Super Mario figures: Wendy, Blue Yoshi and Goomba. By combining the Creative Toolbox with the other LEGO Super Mario sets, it will be possible to further expand their adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom, with lots of objects taken from the iconic Nintendo plumber levels. You can reserve the Creative Toolbox (71418) at this address.

LEGO Super Mario Expansion Pack Tricherino’s Snow Adventure 71417



LEGO Super Mario Expansion Pack Tricherino’s Snow Adventure 71417 Winter is coming and to welcome it worthily, why not add the Tricherino Snow Adventure Expansion Pack to your LEGO Super Mario levels? This set contains a red Koopa, a Surgelino, a Tricherino and baby Pinguotto. Thanks to them it will be possible to recreate the icy levels of video games where you had to be careful not to slip off the edges. In this set, however, it will also be possible to warm up next to the “bonfire”, skate on the “ice” and give a hidden fruit to baby Pinguotto. You can pre-order LEGO Super Mario Tricherino’s Snow Adventure Expansion Pack 71417 at this address.

LEGO Super Mario Expansion Pack Lava Wave Ride 71416



LEGO Super Mario Expansion Pack Lava Wave Ride 71416 With the Lava Wave Ride Expansion Pack let's definitely change the scene. From the ice we pass to the lava and from the nice Pinguotto baby to the incandescent Fire Bros. This Set allows you to add one of the funniest and most lethal traps ever conceived by Bowser to your LEGO Super Mario collection. It is a swinging lava wave with a lava platform with 2 Flames at each end. And as we said, the set also includes a Fire Bros to defeat. You can pre-order the LEGO Super Mario Lava Wave Ride Expansion Pack 71416 at this address.

LEGO Super Mario Costume of Ice Mario and Ice World 71415



LEGO Super Mario Costume of Ice Mario and Ice World 71415 To better withstand the constant changes in temperature, Super Mario needs a wardrobe that is up to par. With the Ice Mario and Ice World costume you can give the Italian plumber the perfect outfit for his adventures in the ice. In addition to an ice Mario suit for LEGO Mario to wear (which we remember is only included in the Star Pack) the set includes the characters of a Penguastro and a Goomba LEGO. The buildable blue ice platform also activates LEGO Mario skating sounds when he "skates" on it. There's also a launcher for throwing Penguastro at a brick-built ice block – when the ice block breaks, the Goomba is revealed. You can pre-order LEGO Super Mario Ice Mario Costume and Frozen World 71415 at this address.

LEGO Super Mario Expansion Pack Kondorotto Banisher 71414



LEGO Super Mario Expansion Pack Kondorotto Banisher 71414 Needless to go around it, the Kondorotto Banisher Expansion Pack clearly has a hilarious name. How amusing is the great character of the Kondorotto, entirely buildable. With LEGO Mario, Luigi or Peach (which we remind you are sold separately) you have to jump on the square button to avoid the Kondorotto’s big beak and long neck as he attacks. Once this has lowered its head you have to jump on the coppino to defeat it. The set also has a comfortable trampoline to raise the Kondorotto. You can pre-order LEGO Super Mario Expansion Pack Kondorotto Banisher 71414 at this address.

LEGO Super Mario Character Pack Series 6 71413



LEGO Super Mario Character Pack Series 6 71413 We conclude this roundup of the new LEGO Super Mario sets bookable on Multiplayer.com with the new series of characters that will invade the shelves. In the LEGO Super Mario Character Pack Series 6 you will find 8 LEGO Super Mario characters to collect: Strutzi, a green Toad, an Ice Bros, a Stingball and 2 cat Goombas in 1 pack, plus a Calamako (with 3 Baby Calamako), a Sumo Bros and a Spunzo. As always, each of these characters is compatible with the rest of the LEGO Super Mario products and they are, as per tradition, all very cute. You can pre-order LEGO Super Mario Character Pack Series 6 71413 at this address.