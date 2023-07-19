In a creative move and full of nostalgia, football has released an animated commercial that pays homage to 1980s cartoons. This time, the featured star in the story is Megan Rapinoethe renowned player for the United States women’s national soccer team and OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

The commercial, titled “let it rip“, transports viewers to an animated world where Megan Rapinoe becomes a hero of the pitch. Inspired by classic 80s cartoons, the visual style features vibrant colors, bold lines, and a retro aesthetic that evokes a nostalgic feeling among soccer fans and lovers of old-time cartoons.

The message behind the commercial is clear: football celebrates sporting excellence and the competitive spirit of Megan Rapinoe, while seeking to inspire young footballers around the world to pursue their dreams and break barriers. In addition, the focus on the eighties style shows the brand’s desire to merge the classic with the modern, connecting with different generations of viewers.

the choice of Megan Rapinoe as a leading man is not surprising, given his impact on soccer and his activism off the pitch. rapinoe has been a leading voice in the fight for gender equality and rights LGBTQ+. Her commitment and her bold style of play have made her an icon of the sport and an inspiration to many.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: You are very young but we veterans think of Denver the last dinosaur, The Dinoplatívolos, The Bionic Family, BraveStar, The Galactic Falcons and more things that don’t make sense to youth.