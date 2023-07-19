Roberto Mantovani Filho was a candidate for mayor in a city in the interior of SP in 2004 and made a pamphlet with the then president

Roberto Mantovani Filho, 71 years old, one of the suspects of harassing STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes in Rome, Italy, used a photo with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in his campaign for the mayoralty of Santa Barbara d’Oeste (SP), in 2004. According to accountability disclosed by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the businessman spent R$ 74,140.36 with his electoral campaign. He it received 10,395 votes (10.4% of valid votes) and finished in 4th place. In the pamphlet, in which the PT does not even look at the photo, it is written: “With Mantovani, President Lula supports Santa Bárbara”.