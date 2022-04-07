Ewhether in a classic version or as a high-top: white sneakers will probably never go out of fashion. If it’s also a popular model like the Air Max Tuned (exclusively available from Foot Locker), you can hardly go wrong. With a structured upper in a futuristic design and an unmistakable silhouette, this model 1998 breathed new life into the scene. Today it’s a classic.

Are white sneakers trending this season?

Whether in a classic version, with retro flair or in a high-top version: White sneakers are also part of this season. You can’t go wrong with a popular model like this one.

How long has the Nike Air Max Plus been around?

When the Nike Air Max Plus first came out in 1998, its success wasn’t exactly predictable. With a structured upper in a futuristic design and a distinctive silhouette, this model brought a breath of fresh air to the sneaker market in the late 90’s. In the meantime, the shoe has appeared in hundreds of colorways and variants.

Why was the name of the shoe changed?

The greatest success of the Air Max Plus was its unofficial rebranding, better known by the two letters “Tn” (“Tuned Air”). The technology, first applied to the Air Max Plus, is now standard equipment in the shoe and is the name of a running shoe.

What is the origin of the sneaker?

The shoe was developed by designer Sean McDowell. The first drafts were made even before he worked for Nike. When he started at Nike in 1997, he immediately worked on a new running shoe. It was to use a new Max Air innovation under the working title Sky Air, which utilized two opposing hemispheres to improve cushioning. Because the Air Max Plus had such a huge impact on the fashion world, it’s easy to forget that the shoe was actually designed for running. McDowell wanted to incorporate as many performance benefits as possible, including flex grooves in the forefoot and advanced Nike technology in the outsole. McDowell, himself an avid athlete, knew that to gain new functionality you had to challenge old concepts.

Why are the shoes called “Shark Nikez”?

The sneaker was only given the name “HaifischNikez” in 2018: the rappers Bonez MC, Gzuz, LX and Maxwell from the “187 Strassenbande” dedicated the song “HaifischNikez Allstars” to the shoe – a declaration of love to the rappers’ favorite model. The name is based on the look of the shoe, which is reminiscent of a shark’s gills. The music video has already been viewed around 50 million times on YouTube.