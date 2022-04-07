It has been 30 years since the start of the Bosnian war in April 1992, a conflict known for its detention camps, rape campaigns and indiscriminate bombing by Serb forces. Besieged for more than three and a half years, the city of Sarajevo has suffered the longest blockade of a capital in the modern world. Its population has learned to survive under the threat of snipers and bombing.
