The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai recently announced that (99.97%) of taxi trips were without any complaints from taxi drivers, and only (0.03%) complaints were recorded on the total number of trips executed in 2021, which amounted to 88.9 million trips, knowing that the percentage of complaints It was (0.04%) in 2020 and (0.05%) in 2019.

This remarkable development in the low rate of complaints clearly indicates a number of significant improvements that have been made in this sector with the aim of improving the happiness of taxi drivers in Dubai and raising their level of satisfaction.

In detail, the Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the RTA, Adel Shakeri, said: “This decrease, if indicated by anything, indicates the efficacy of the plans and strategies developed by the RTA with the aim of developing this vital and important sector and making taxi drivers happy in the Emirate of Dubai.” At the same time, the authority is constantly seeking to improve and develop the performance of the taxi sector in Dubai, as it is one of the most prominent advantages of the urban and tourism development in the emirate.

Shakri added that the Foundation has also developed a package of solutions and initiatives in order to meet the high demand for taxi transportation, as a result of the booming tourism and economic movement in the emirate, pointing out that the tourism activity, events and events that took place in the city during the past few years, such as the Expo 2020 in addition to Various exhibitions and conferences, which are held in Dubai annually, have led to a significant increase in the number of taxi drivers, which prompted the authority to take corrective measures, such as increasing the number of vehicles and launching several initiatives, most notably the (Hala Taxi) service, whose operations are managed through the electronic reservation system. through smart devices.



