The team behind gaslamp fantasy survival game Nightingale is about to release its previously-promised big update, known as Realms Rebuilt.

Earlier this year, Inflexion Games’ CEO Aaryn Flynn admitted the studio was “not satisfied with where the game is at,” and resolved to address this with an update towards the end of the summer.

Now that time is almost here, with the studio’s Nightingale: Realms Rebuilt update, which is set to go live tomorrow, 12th September.



This update will feature some fairly notable changes and improvements to Nightingale, including a brand new “handcrafted” campaign, more boss battles, additional weapons and spells, cats in hats (see header image) and an overhauled progression system, to name a few.

This campaign rework will feature a “more immersive and substantive quest,” Inflexion said, with the developer adding the “core questline of Nightingale has been completely recreated.” The new Storied Realms will feature new puzzles, dungeons, and “challenging” enemies. Players will still be able to craft Realm Cards and access Untamed Realms, the developer assured.

This update will also bring bows and arrows to Nightingale, something Infexion said was a “much-requested” addition. There will also be new spells to discover, such as Fionn’s Wrath which “spells up giant fish to attack your enemies.” Let me know your thoughts on that one.

On the progression side of things, the developer admitted players often found progression confusing, so they have redesigned it with this update. It should soon be easier to grasp, with a new Progression tab in the guidebook (see image below). Here, players will be able to unlock new recipes for tools and spells.

More details on tomorrow’s update can be found on Nightingale’s Steam page.



“We’re still working hard on even more updates; including new biomes, triangular build pieces, and more,” the Nightingale team concluded. “Stay tuned to Nightingale on socials to be the first to know when new content drops, and a big thank you to everyone joining us in Early Access as we continue this development journey.”

Our Bertie was left rather underwhelmed with Nightingale after release, stating the fun always seems to be “just around the corner.”

“Mostly, I’ve been in dogged pursuit of an excitement that eludes me, hoping it’ll be around the next corner I turn, in the next gear tier I unlock,” he wrote in his Nightingale impressions feature. “But every corner seems to just bring another corner, and so around and around I go, getting somewhere but never there.”