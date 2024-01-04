Doctor Tananakina advised gradually reducing the amount of food after the holidays

After the New Year holidays, the human body gets used to eating a lot. The stomach stretches, so it is important to wisely limit yourself after a long weekend, said Natalia Tananakina, candidate of medical sciences, endocrinologist at Meditsina JSC (academician Roitberg’s clinic). She named ways to get in shape after the celebration in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

According to the specialist, fasting days are good only with regular and balanced nutrition. Otherwise, they become stress for the body. Therefore, getting back into shape after the holidays should start with a soft diet – just add more vegetables and fruits to your diet.

The doctor also named several rules that will help you get back into action after the holidays. Firstly, she advised eating less food, but if possible gradually reducing the amount of food so that the body does not experience stress. Secondly, remove all New Year's dishes from the diet – salads with mayonnaise, fatty fish and meat, cakes and pastries.

An excellent alternative to mayonnaise would be other dressings without vinegar or homemade mayonnaise, and the usual sweets can be replaced, for example, with baked apples Natalia Tananakinaendocrinologist

In addition, you should limit yourself to spices, salt and sugar, the endocrinologist is sure. “It is important that the body does not accumulate excess water. This can be fraught with health problems,” she added.

You also need to drink more fluids. Moreover, drink water in its pure form, and do not replace it with tea or coffee. “They only quench thirst, but at the same time enhance the diuretic effect, so they do not replenish the water balance. Drinking plenty of fluids will help the body cope with metabolic products and remove toxins,” noted the Lenta.ru interlocutor.

“If you have chronic gastrointestinal diseases, then you need to coordinate any diet and fasting days with your doctor; this will minimize the possible harm from it and reduce the risk of exacerbation of chronic diseases,” she concluded.

Previously, nutritionist Michael Mosley recommended that in order to quickly get rid of excess calories and sugar, after a feast, go outside and walk briskly.