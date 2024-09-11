There are just a few days left until the return of the Salone del Camper. The event dedicated to caravanning will return to Fiere di Parma from Saturday 14 to Sunday 22 September 2024 for its 15th edition. The event is organised by Fiere di Parma and APC – Associazione Produttori Caravan e Camper – and benefits from the patronage of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

The Camper Show is back

The Camper Show, which in recent years has surpassed the one hundred thousand visitorsthus reaching the second place in Europe by number of visitors among specialized fairs – offers not only an overview of the main innovations in the itinerant tourism sector but also thematic areas on open air, gastronomy and outdoor activities. In addition to the focus Camper and Caravanwith more than 300 exhibitors and over 600 recreational vehicles on display from Italian and European manufacturers, the Camper Show offers 3 other complementary sections: Routes and Destinationsdedicated to the tourist offer and the discovery of new destinations through guides and editorial proposals; the Area Shoppingfor the purchase of products suitable for small spaces; and the area Accessories a mini-fair dedicated to everything needed for camper and caravan travel and for outdoor life, increasingly rich in innovative and trendy proposals.

A growing sector

Registrations of new campers in Italy represent a litmus test: in first seven months of 2024 Registrations of new campers have recorded a growth of 22.22%. Caravan registrations increased by 4.72% in the first seven months of the year. Positive data is also being recorded at European level: in the first half of 2024, camper registrations in Europe increased by 9.4% (ECF data: European Caravan Federation).