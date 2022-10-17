Nigeria | At least more than 600 people have died in the floods in Nigeria

The floods are the worst in a decade.

in Nigeria at least more than 600 people have died in recent floods, according to the country’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. The official death toll has risen by about a hundred since a week ago.

According to the ministry, the natural disaster has also driven more than 1.3 million people from their homes.

In addition, the flood is said to have destroyed more than 82,000 houses and large amounts of arable land.

The rainy season usually starts around June, but the rains have been particularly heavy since August, according to the National Emergency Relief Organization

Climate change particularly affects sub-Saharan Africa. In addition, many countries in the region are suffering due to the repercussions of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Rice producers have warned that the devastating floods could affect prices. Imported rice is banned in Nigeria of about 200 million people to encourage local production.

The World Food Program (WFP) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said last month that Nigeria is one of six countries where the hunger situation threatens to turn catastrophic.