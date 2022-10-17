RBC: 26% of Russians wished that economic literacy was taught in schools

About half of Russians (54 percent) rated the level of secondary education as satisfactory or more than satisfactory. About it informs RBC with reference to a survey by IC Rosgosstrakh and Otkritie Bank.

A third of the survey participants noted that there is a shortage of teachers in the school where their children study. 10 percent reported a shortage of teachers in mathematics, 8 percent in chemistry.

Also, 26 percent of respondents wished that schools had economic literacy lessons, 19 percent of respondents were in favor of lessons on the basics of robotics, 15 percent of information security, and 8 percent of participants noted the importance of “conscious consumption” lessons.

Another survey showed that 27 percent of Russians consider it useful to give up homework, 26 percent – to give up the Unified State Examination / OGE, 11 percent of respondents suggest equipping schools with modern technology, 8 percent – opposed “too tough” discipline.

At the end of August, the Ministry of Education announced the introduction of lessons in Russian schools under the general title “Conversations about the Important”, where students will be told about Russia’s goals in Ukraine and the Donbass. For example, in the scenario of the lesson “Our country is Russia”, it is indicated that during a special operation one can observe a manifestation of genuine patriotism.