Niger | France will withdraw its ambassador and all troops from Niger by the end of the year

French president Emmanuel Macron says that his country will withdraw its ambassador and military forces from Niger in the near future. The background of the decision is the military junta that seized power in Niger in July, which has caused tensions between the two countries.

The French ambassador and several other diplomats will return to France in the next few hours, Macron said in a television interview on Sunday. The soldiers in French Niger are returning in the coming weeks and months. According to Macron, all French troops will have left the country by the end of the year.