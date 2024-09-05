NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is about to end, originally the series was released in two parts, the first in winter 2023, now the anime returns with the second season in its deux cours format— in summer 2024—. The new chapter will present us with one of the multiple endings that can be generated with the androids and according to certain conditions. Do you want to know how bad 9S is doing?

The anime series is produced by studio A-1 Pictures, and episode 20 was even more sinister than the previous ones, as impossible as that may seem.

The first season of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a was released on January 8, 2023, and after many production issues, it ended late. A COVID outbreak prevented the project from going ahead as planned. A new season would let us see the end of the story in this summer season of 2024, Currently the androids are in the last consequences of the infection and the world in which they survive has already been shown, which is permeated with mysteries and human control.

The opening theme song is by LiSA and is called “Black Box” while the ending was left in the hands of amazarashi. Let us remember that the anime is based on the video game developed by PlatinumGames and distributed by Square Enix. It is particularly praised for its scenery; in the anime, the movement and character design are nothing short of fabulous.

If you want to know more about the production, check it out here, on the official website where we can see details and original images in high resolution.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: When is Chapter 21 coming out?

On Friday, August 6, 2024, chapter number 21 of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a. It will be titled “[N]“or man’s village”. The previous chapter was called “deb[U]“unked”.

It was truly tragic, A2 takes shelter in a village with many machines that have managed to maintain a particular lifestyle, however, a radical attack of infected machines begins to stalk the population.

A2 and Pascal, the ruler of the community, strive to protect the machines, after resisting an attack, another arrives that sets the village on fire, but after that, A2 manages to resist and abolish the invading forces.

However, there is a colossal machine that is targeting the village, A2 reaches 180% performance and manages to destroy one, however, another one is approaching, with Pascal’s help they manage to defeat it, now it remains to be seen who has survived and what happens in such an apocalyptic situation.

Meanwhile, 9S arrives at the tower and receives information about what has happened during all this time, about human maneuvers and the similarities between machines and androids. After that, 2B’s memories could have been eliminated, so 9S is not only in shock, but he explodes terribly. What awaits him now?

9S seeks revenge, but A2’s strength is astonishing… How will this matter end?

“Pod Report 042

As a result of the battle, the was destroyed.

The mechanical life form, whose survival was confirmed, was evacuated to .

However, a new super-large mechanical life form reaction is detected progressing towards the area in question.

―― Received a request for help from the Resistance Camp ――

It appears that a serious virus contamination has occurred in the resistance camp.

Along with A2 and Pascal, it is relevant to understand and respond to the situation.”

What will happen now with 9S? When and how will you meet A2?

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: What time does chapter 21 come out?

Release times have been confirmedbut remember that they vary depending on your time zone, below are some of the launch times for Latin America, let us know if you can’t find your time:

Mexico: 10:00 am

El Salvador: 10:00 am

Guatemala: 10:00 am

Costa Rica: 10:00 am

Nicaragua: 10:00 am

Honduras: 10:00 am

Colombia: 11:00 am

Ecuador: 11:00 am

Panama: 11:00 am

Peru: 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: 12:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 12:00 pm

Venezuela: 12:00 pm

Paraguay: 12:00 pm

Bolivia: 12:00 pm

Cuba: 12:00 pm

Argentina: 1:00 pm

Uruguay: 1:00 pm

Brazil: 1:00 pm

Chile: 1:00 pm

And you, where do you expect one of the most epic endings of the series, which, you clarify, will show us only one of the possibilities? In the end, it seems that our dear androids are just giving us an investigation…

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: Where can I watch Chapter 21?

Crunchyroll is in charge of distributing the anime in Latin America —remember that the first part of the season is available—. Check it out here. Remember that it is part of the 2024 summer projection.

Other highly anticipated Crunchyroll releases for summer include Days with my StepsisterMy Wife Has No Emotion, Red Cat RamenSenpai is an Otokonoko, My Dear Friend Nokotan, The Elusive Samurai, Shy, Shoshiminamong others.

Source: Square Enix

However, NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will be released in Japan via Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11.



What is NieR:Automata Ver1.1a about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“The distant future, 5012.

Suddenly, aliens from outer space—along with their creations known as mechanical life forms—began invading Earth.

Humanity fled to the Moon, and on the Earth’s surface battles between ‘living machines’ and ‘androids’ continued for a long time.

The survivors of humanity organized a counterattack using ‘android’ soldiers, with the goal of reclaiming Earth. However, the war reached a stalemate, as the ‘living machines’ continue to multiply infinitely, humanity deployed a new unit of android soldiers as the ultimate weapon: YoRHa.

Newly dispatched to Earth, 2B joins forces with 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, however, in the midst of their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena…

This is the story of these lifeless ‘androids’ and their endless struggle for the good of humanity.”

So, do you like sci-fi? This is your installment just like the original title of the Yoko Taro video game that was first released in 2010 in the saga of NieR! The delivery of Automaton would arrive in 2017.

Other anime of the genre are Ghost in the Shell, Physyco Pass, Cyberpunk: edgerunners —check out our review here Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — a refreshing installment full of fluorescence, love and tragedy— and Pluto —all series are currently available on NETFLIX—. However, the apocalyptic issue is always more seductive and that is exactly what it has NieR: Automata which will also show us a new victimizing stance of the machines.

