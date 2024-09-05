Colombia reaches round 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers third in the standings with twelve points, one less than Uruguay and three less than Argentina, but in a very sweet moment after its second place in the American championship. The Colombian team visits last-place Peru in Lima this Friday.

According to the criteria of

Thursday’s matches

Bolivia’s national team will play Venezuela on Thursday in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the city of El Alto, a neighbour of La Paz and located more than 4,000 metres above sea level, with a predominantly Aymara population that has migrated from the countryside in recent years.

Lionel Scaloni Photo:AFP and Efe Share

With idol Lionel Messi injured and his sidekick Angel Di Maria retired, leader Argentina is put to the test on the seventh day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, in which South America will shed a tear for Luis Suarez’s farewell with Uruguay. The world champion returns to the competition in the regional qualifier against Chile after winning the second American championship, in an ideal situation to begin a slow change.

Those of Friday

Brazil’s forward #07 Vinicius Junior (L) receives a yellow card during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament group D football match between Paraguay and Brazil at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) Photo:AFP Share

Meanwhile, the start of Argentine Gustavo Alfaro’s term as Paraguay coach and the departure of Luis Suárez from Uruguay will mark the duel that these two teams will play on the seventh day of the South American qualifiers.

Montevideo’s historic Centenario stadium will be the scene of a duel on Friday in which La Celeste will seek to continue making steady progress towards the 2026 World Cup, while La Albirroja will seek to strike a blow that will allow them to climb. After six games played, Marcelo Bielsa’s team is second with 13 points, after achieving great victories such as those achieved at home against Brazil and away against world champion Argentina. For its part, Paraguay is seventh with five points.

Brazil, in a slump after falling prematurely in the Copa América, hope to redeem itself this Friday with an all-Madrid trident against Ecuador, in which Argentine coach Sebastián Beccacece makes his debut in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Vinícius, Rodrygo and Endrick, teammates at Real Madrid, will be the three mainstays of the Canarinha at the Couto Pereira stadium in Curitiba, according to the latest training sessions of the Canarinha, who are navigating through the storm.

Positions

Pos. Selection Pts.

1. Argentina 15

2. Uruguay 13

3. Colombia 12

4. Venezuela 9

5. Ecuador 8

6. Brazil 7

7. Paraguay 5

8. Chile 5

9. Bolivia 3

10. Peru 2

SPORTS WITH AGENCIES

More sports news