Aniplex has released a new trailer from NieR: Automata Ver1.1athe anime adaptation of the famous game by Yoko Taro, Square Enix and PlatinumGames, together with a new poster starring Lily.

Lily is a resistance fighter and a character perhaps unknown to most players, since she does not appear in NieR: Automata, but was introduced in the manga and theatrical adaptation of the game. This is therefore yet another demonstration that the anime will not strictly follow the events of the game, but rather will present some more or less important changes, as confirmed by Yoko Taro himself.

The new poster of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a starring Lily

Lily will be voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki, who also worked on the anime Spy x Family (Anya Forger), My Dress-Up Darling (Sajuna Inui) and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – Stone Ocean (Emporio Alnino). In videogames she has lent her voice in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Meteion), Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Elena) and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Iori Fuyusaka).

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is planned for January 2023although for the moment we do not have specific details on the day of publication yet.

It is the adaptation of NieR: Automata, Square Enix’s action RPG game released in 2017, recently revived in a remastered form under the name of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139. In turn, the series is a spin-off of Drakengard.